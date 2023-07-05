USS Normandy Participates in Neptune Strike

230712-N-LK647-1170 ADRIATIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Victoria Maldonado, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), right, practices mock takedowns on Fire Control 1st Class Alexander Thomas during a Ship’s Reaction Force (Basic) course, July 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

