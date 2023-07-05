Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Participates in Neptune Strike [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Normandy Participates in Neptune Strike

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230712-N-LK647-1170 ADRIATIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Victoria Maldonado, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), right, practices mock takedowns on Fire Control 1st Class Alexander Thomas during a Ship’s Reaction Force (Basic) course, July 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 06:17
    VIRIN: 230712-N-LK647-1170
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

