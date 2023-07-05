Thai DV visit

Lt. Gen. Kantapoj Setharatsamee, deputy chief of staff, Royal Thai Army (RTA), meets with U.S. Army Col. Mary Martinez, director, Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2023, exercise staff and RTA soldiers at an RTA training center, Lop Buri, Thailand, July 14, 2023. Hanuman Guardian is an annual, bilateral army-to-army exercise hosted by the Royal Thai Army with elements from U.S. Army Pacific. HG is designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities and enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the two armies while improving the quality of life in rural areas. (Photo courtesy Royal Thai Army)

