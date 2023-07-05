Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thai DV visit [Image 4 of 8]

    Thai DV visit

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph VonNida 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Gen. Kantapoj Setharatsamee, deputy chief of staff, Royal Thai Army (RTA), observes static line training during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2023, at an RTA training center, Lop Buri, Thailand, July 14, 2023. Boontanondha visited with U.S. Army Col. Mary Martinez, director, HG23, exercise staff and RTA soldiers during the training. Hanuman Guardian is an annual, bilateral army-to-army exercise hosted by the Royal Thai Army with elements from U.S. Army Pacific. HG is designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities and enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the two armies while improving the quality of life in rural areas. (Photo courtesy Royal Thai Army)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 05:35
    Photo ID: 7913909
    VIRIN: 230714-A-A3586-2004
    Resolution: 1567x1045
    Size: 213.6 KB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thai DV visit [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Joseph VonNida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thai DV visit
    Thai DV visit
    Thai DV visit
    Thai DV visit
    Thai DV visit
    Thai DV visit
    Thai DV visit
    Thai DV visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Friends
    Allies
    Partners
    Hanuman Guardian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT