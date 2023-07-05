Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230712-N-AL206-1027 ADRIATIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) participate in an aircraft firefighting drill while underway in the Adriatic Sea July 12, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner

