    SFN ITA Embark [Image 9 of 14]

    SFN ITA Embark

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, left, Commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, and Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, center, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet, speak with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeff Towry, the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons engineer, about Gerald R. Ford’s advanced weapons elevators during a ship visit, July 11, 2023. Ishee and Carolis embarked on Gerald R. Ford to meet with Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) leadership and learn about the capabilities of Ford-class aircraft carriers. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 04:20
    Photo ID: 7913882
    VIRIN: 230711-N-VQ693-1687
    Resolution: 4843x3229
    Size: 403.96 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFN ITA Embark [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Adonica Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Neptune Strike

