SFN ITA Embark

Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, left, Commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, and Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, center, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet, speak with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeff Towry, the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons engineer, about Gerald R. Ford’s advanced weapons elevators during a ship visit, July 11, 2023. Ishee and Carolis embarked on Gerald R. Ford to meet with Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) leadership and learn about the capabilities of Ford-class aircraft carriers. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023
Location: ADRIATIC SEA