    U.S., Australia partner to school kids on military careers [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S., Australia partner to school kids on military careers

    GUAM

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Christina Judd 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Members of the United States and Royal Australian Air Force visit a local public school in Townsville, Australia, during exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. More than 30 students in the STEM curriculum had the opportunity to meet and hear from military members across a variety of career fields to discuss the importance of this collaboration between the countries’ forces. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Christina Judd)

