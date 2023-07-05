Members of the United States and Royal Australian Air Force visit a local public school in Townsville, Australia, during exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. More than 30 students in the STEM curriculum had the opportunity to meet and hear from military members across a variety of career fields to discuss the importance of this collaboration between the countries’ forces. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Christina Judd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 00:53 Photo ID: 7913790 VIRIN: 230712-F-DG659-1041 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.27 MB Location: GU Hometown: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Australia partner to school kids on military careers [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Christina Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.