    U.S. and Australian Airmen use halo glasses for avionics [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. and Australian Airmen use halo glasses for avionics

    AUSTRALIA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Christina Judd 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Members from the Royal Australian and U.S. Air Force worked together to conduct maintenance on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at RAAF Townsville, Australia, on July 12, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 00:45
    Photo ID: 7913788
    VIRIN: 230712-F-DG659-1028
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 602.43 KB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. and Australian Airmen use halo glasses for avionics [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Christina Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

