U.S. and Australian Airmen use halo glasses for avionics

Airman 1st Class Anthony Cardoni, a C-17 crew chief from the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, uses a pair of halo glasses to assist with an avionics maintenance issue while a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft technician and a Boeing representative observe during Mobility Guardian 23, on July 12, 2023. The U.S. and Royal Australian Air Force were joined by several members of Boeing to test the equipment and teach allies and partners how to use the glasses. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt Christina Judd)

