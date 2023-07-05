UNITAS 2023: Marine Forces Reserve Band and Community Relations

U.S. Marines and Sailors along with Brazilian, Peruvian and Colombian sailors, play soccer with students from Liderado por los hermanos “Herrera Cardales” on the island of Tierra Bomba during UNITAS LXIV, July 13, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems.

(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)

Date Taken: 07.13.2023