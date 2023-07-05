Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2023: Marine Forces Reserve Band and Community Relations [Image 19 of 25]

    UNITAS 2023: Marine Forces Reserve Band and Community Relations

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Andrew Hooghis with 4th Civil Affairs Group defends against a Colombian student during a soccer match with U.S., Brazilian, Peruvian and Colombian sailors against students from Liderado por los hermanos “Herrera Cardales” on the island of Tierra Bomba during UNITAS LXIV, July 13, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 00:40
    Photo ID: 7913767
    VIRIN: 240713-M-AR635-1019
    Resolution: 5334x3561
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2023: Marine Forces Reserve Band and Community Relations [Image 25 of 25], by GySgt Daniel Wetzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UNITAS
    PROMESA DURADERA
    UNITASLXIV
    MFRUNITAS23

