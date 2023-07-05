Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE instructors, drill sergeants give San Antonio JROTC cadets a glimpse of Army life [Image 12 of 17]

    MEDCoE instructors, drill sergeants give San Antonio JROTC cadets a glimpse of Army life

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Erin Perez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS (June 2, 2023)—Instructors, drill sergeants, and newly graduated combat medics spent the day with 200 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from San Antonio’s North East Independent School District at JBSA-Camp Bullis.
    On the last day of their week-long JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, NEISD cadets participated in four different training events set up by the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence drill sergeants and instructors who work in the field training environment at JBSA-Camp Bullis. Under the supervision of their JROTC instructors, students rotated between a modified Army Combat Fitness Test class, an Aid Station, Prolonged Field Care, and a Litter Obstacle Course.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 20:13
    Photo ID: 7913522
    VIRIN: 230602-A-SK413-1181
    Resolution: 5770x3865
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE instructors, drill sergeants give San Antonio JROTC cadets a glimpse of Army life [Image 17 of 17], by Erin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDCoE instructors, drill sergeants give San Antonio JROTC cadets a glimpse of Army life

    JROTC
    Outreach
    Accessions
    MEDCoE

