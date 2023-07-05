MEDCoE instructors, drill sergeants give San Antonio JROTC cadets a glimpse of Army life

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS (June 2, 2023)—Instructors, drill sergeants, and newly graduated combat medics spent the day with 200 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from San Antonio’s North East Independent School District at JBSA-Camp Bullis.

On the last day of their week-long JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, NEISD cadets participated in four different training events set up by the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence drill sergeants and instructors who work in the field training environment at JBSA-Camp Bullis. Under the supervision of their JROTC instructors, students rotated between a modified Army Combat Fitness Test class, an Aid Station, Prolonged Field Care, and a Litter Obstacle Course.

