    USGA Glenna Collett Vare Trophy [Image 6 of 6]

    USGA Glenna Collett Vare Trophy

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The Glenna Collett Vare Trophy is displayed in various locations at the Air Force Academy (USAFA) on July 12, 2023, as USAFA prepares to host the U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship, slated for July, 17-22, 2023, at the Eisenhower Golf Club. 156 players will be present for the tournament representing thirteen countries and thirty-three states. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USGA Glenna Collett Vare Trophy [Image 6 of 6], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

