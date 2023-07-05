U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The Glenna Collett Vare Trophy is displayed in various locations at the Air Force Academy (USAFA) on July 12, 2023, as USAFA prepares to host the U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship, slated for July, 17-22, 2023, at the Eisenhower Golf Club. 156 players will be present for the tournament representing thirteen countries and thirty-three states. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023
Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
This work, USGA Glenna Collett Vare Trophy [Image 6 of 6], by Rayna Grace