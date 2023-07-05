U.S. Marines with Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West, Hawaii Detachment, engage simulated enemy during urban operations training, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, July 11, 2023. The training was conducted as part of the Advanced Infantry Marine Course. AIMC is designed to enhance and test Marines’ skills with a focus on reinforcing proper patrols and operational procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 18:37 Photo ID: 7913417 VIRIN: 230712-M-IO954-1370 Resolution: 5682x3788 Size: 3.42 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIMC Conducts Urban Operations Training at MCTAB [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.