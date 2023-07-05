Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIMC Conducts Urban Operations Training at MCTAB [Image 13 of 16]

    AIMC Conducts Urban Operations Training at MCTAB

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West, Hawaii Detachment, advance towards an objective during urban operations training, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, July 11, 2023. The training was conducted as part of the Advanced Infantry Marine Course. AIMC is designed to enhance and test Marines’ skills with a focus on reinforcing proper patrols and operational procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 18:37
    Photo ID: 7913416
    VIRIN: 230712-M-IO954-1305
    Resolution: 5615x3743
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    This work, AIMC Conducts Urban Operations Training at MCTAB [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH
    AIMC

