    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train midshipmen how to weld and use a lathe [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train midshipmen how to weld and use a lathe

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230711-N-FQ639-1031 INDIAN OCEAN (July 11, 2023) Midshipmen 1st Class Kaylah Staknis, from Warwick, Rhode Island, welds under the supervision of Hull Technician 3rd Class Anthony Caudel, from West Plains, Missouri, aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 11, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    welding
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    PPE
    training
    lathe

