230711-N-FQ639-1039 INDIAN OCEAN (July 11, 2023) Cmdr. Joseph Godwin, from Honolulu, welds aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 11, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7913257
|VIRIN:
|230711-N-FQ639-1039
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train midshipmen how to weld and use a lathe [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
