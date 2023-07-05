USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train midshipmen how to weld and use a lathe

230711-N-FQ639-1144 INDIAN OCEAN (July 11, 2023) Midshipman 1st Class Kaylah Staknis, from Warwick, Rhode Island, uses a lathe under the supervision of Machinery Repairman 1st Class Kyle Drummond, from Essex, United Kingdom, aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 11, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

