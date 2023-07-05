Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train midshipmen how to weld and use a lathe [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train midshipmen how to weld and use a lathe

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230711-N-FQ639-1144 INDIAN OCEAN (July 11, 2023) Midshipman 1st Class Kaylah Staknis, from Warwick, Rhode Island, uses a lathe under the supervision of Machinery Repairman 1st Class Kyle Drummond, from Essex, United Kingdom, aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 11, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 17:10
    VIRIN: 230711-N-FQ639-1144
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train midshipmen how to weld and use a lathe [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    welding
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    PPE
    training
    lathe

