U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard pose for a group photo June 30, 2023, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The Airmen holding certificates were trained on POL equipment by personnel from the 177th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during the 177FW's first Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airman training, where Airmen of all different careers learned R-11 operation and maintenance, cryogenic operations, fuels laboratory operations and basic fuel service center operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Hunter Hires)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 16:59 Photo ID: 7913248 VIRIN: 230630-Z-NR739-1139 Resolution: 5537x3115 Size: 4.09 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 177th Fighter Wing Airmen Graduate Wing's First Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airmen Class [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.