    177th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Wing's First Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airmen Class [Image 4 of 6]

    177th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Wing's First Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airmen Class

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Hires 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airman Gabriel Sotelo, 177th Medical Group commander support staff technician, pulls an R-11 Refueler hose away from an F-16 fighter jet, June 21, 2023, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Sotelo was trained on the equipment during the 177FW's first Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airman training, where Airmen of all different careers learned R-11 operation and maintenance, cryogenic operations, fuels laboratory operations and basic fuel service center operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Hunter Hires)

