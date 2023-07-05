177th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Wing's First Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airmen Class

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jakob Ackerman, 177th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs cryogenic sampling procedures June 21, 2023, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Ackerman was trained on the equipment during the 177FW's first Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airman training, where Airmen of all different careers learned R-11 operation and maintenance, cryogenic operations, fules laboratory operations and basic fuel service center operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Hunter Hires)

