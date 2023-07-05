177th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Wing's First Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airmen Class

U.S. Air Force Staff Tech. Sgt. Megan Atkinson, 177th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a fuels icing inhibitor test June 21, 2023, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. This test is performed to determine the concentration of FSII in the fuel, which is used to prevent ice in fuel lines at high altitudes. Atkinson was trained on the equipment during the 177FW's first Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airman training, where Airmen of all different careers learned R-11 refueler operation and maintenance, cryogenic operations, fuels laboratory operations and basic fuel service center operation. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Drew Darrow)

