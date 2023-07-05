U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Delucca, 177th Logistics Readiness Squadron chief inspector, extends an R-11 Refueler hose for aircraft servicing operations June 21, 2023, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Delucca was trained on the equipment during the 177FW's first Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airman training, where Airmen of all different careers learned R-11 refueler operation and maintenance, cryogenic operations, fuels laboratory operations and basic fuel service center operation. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Drew Darrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 16:59 Photo ID: 7913243 VIRIN: 230621-Z-F3930-1001 Resolution: 2339x3118 Size: 2.39 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 177th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Wing's First Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airmen Class [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.