    177th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Wing's First Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airmen Class [Image 1 of 6]

    177th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Wing's First Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airmen Class

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Delucca, 177th Logistics Readiness Squadron chief inspector, extends an R-11 Refueler hose for aircraft servicing operations June 21, 2023, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Delucca was trained on the equipment during the 177FW's first Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Multi-Capable Airman training, where Airmen of all different careers learned R-11 refueler operation and maintenance, cryogenic operations, fuels laboratory operations and basic fuel service center operation. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Drew Darrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG

