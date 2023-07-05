Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Abbott, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard, representing Region II, fires a M320 grenade launcher during the National Guard Best Warrior Competition July 12, 2023 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 16:39
    Photo ID: 7913241
    VIRIN: 230712-F-UN330-2815
    Resolution: 2213x1475
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grenade
    grenade launcher
    JBER
    M320
    Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT