U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Abbott, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard, representing Region II, fires a M320 grenade launcher during the National Guard Best Warrior Competition July 12, 2023 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 16:39
|Photo ID:
|7913241
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-UN330-2815
|Resolution:
|2213x1475
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
