2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Abbott, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard, representing Region II, fires a M320 grenade launcher during the National Guard Best Warrior Competition July 12, 2023 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

