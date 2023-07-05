U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Kimberly A. Johnson, assistant chief of staff G-1 of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, poses for a photo with Lt. Gen. Stacy Clardy, retired, following Johnson’s retirement ceremony at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, July 14, 2023. Johnson joined FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM in July 2019 and is retiring after 26 honorable years of service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hannah Adams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 15:42 Photo ID: 7913107 VIRIN: 230714-M-ZJ641-1095 Resolution: 6208x8277 Size: 23.35 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: CARLSBAD, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Hannah Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.