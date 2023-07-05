Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service

U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Kimberly A. Johnson, assistant chief of staff G-1 of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, speaks to family, friends and coworkers during her retirement ceremony at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, July 13, 2023. Johnson joined FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM in July 2019 and is retiring after 26 honorable years of service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hannah Adams)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US