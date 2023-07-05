Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service [Image 2 of 5]

    Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Adams 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines and civilian workers of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, support Colonel Kimberly A. Johnson, assistant chief of staff G-1 of FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM, retirement ceremony at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, July 13, 2023. Johnson joined FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM in July 2019 and is retiring after 26 honorable years of service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hannah Adams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7913103
    VIRIN: 230714-M-ZJ641-1040
    Resolution: 9504x5344
    Size: 39.71 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Hannah Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service
    Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service
    Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service
    Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service
    Retirement Ceremony for 26 Honorable Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    MARFORCOM
    WhyTheMarines
    FMFLANT
    MarinesOfTheCorps
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT