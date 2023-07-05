Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBASE Beacon Point Homes Residents "charged-up" with new Electric Vehicle support

    CT, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    230601-N-MQ631-1004 GROTON, Connecticut (July 14, 2023SUBASE Commanding Officer Capt. Kenneth M. Curtin Jr. joined representatives from the Navy Family Housing team, BBC, Beacon Point Homes, and TRO Energy Solutions Inc. (TROES), in cutting a ribbon at one of the new in-home EV charging ports.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE Beacon Point Homes Residents "charged-up" with new Electric Vehicle support, by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SUBASE

