Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Survival Float B-204 [Image 4 of 6]

    Survival Float B-204

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Recruits from company Bravo-204 conduct survival float training in the pool at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., July 13, 2023. Recruits are demonstrated and evaluated on how to properly don the suit, inspect to ensure adequate wear, enter the water, and take survival positions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 14:13
    Photo ID: 7912767
    VIRIN: 230713-G-BQ174-1134
    Resolution: 4636x3085
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survival Float B-204 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Survival Float B-204
    Survival Float B-204
    Survival Float B-204
    Survival Float B-204
    Survival Float B-204
    Survival Float B-204

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CapeMay #Training #USCG #Recruit #BootCamp #Pool

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT