FiSTEX 15th MEU

A U.S. Marine assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, marks range information on a topographical map during the 15th MEU fire support team exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 21, 2023. The FiSTEX was conducted to gain proficiency in integrating different components of the MEU, including the fire support team with close air support and artillery to effectively engage targets while validating communication channels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

