    FiSTEX 15th MEU [Image 1 of 2]

    FiSTEX 15th MEU

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Connor Norlin, a fire support Marine assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gathers targeting information during the 15th MEU fire support team exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 21, 2023. The FiSTEX was conducted to gain proficiency in integrating different components of the MEU, including the fire support team with close air support and artillery to effectively engage targets while validating communication channels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 12:24
    Photo ID: 7912555
    VIRIN: 230620-M-NI401-1019
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    USMC
    15th MEU
    1/5
    Forward Observer
    Ordnance
    Field Exercise

