    Secretary of the Air Force visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4]

    Secretary of the Air Force visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall takes a group photo with 352nd Special Operations Wing personnel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 13, 2023. During his visit, Kendall highlighted a number of Airmen across the installation and learned about RAF Mildenhall’s role as a strategic forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 12:25
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    SecAF
    Secretary of the Air Force
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    352d SOW
    Bloody Hundredth

