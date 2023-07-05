Secretary of the Air Force visits RAF Mildenhall

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall shakes hands with 352nd Special Operations Wing personnel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 13, 2023. Kendall coined the service members for being outstanding individuals within their respective units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
