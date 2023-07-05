Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota [Image 10 of 11]

    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, conduct maintenance on a wing spoiler of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Airlift Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, in support of Mobility Guardian 23, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 12:15
    Photo ID: 7912532
    VIRIN: 230714-F-AD344-1055
    Resolution: 5127x3418
    Size: 10.17 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota
    MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT