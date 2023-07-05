U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Stotts, 6th Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation craftsman, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, observes and directs an Airman via headset during maintenance work on a wing spoiler of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Airlift Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, in support of Mobility Guardian 23, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 12:15 Photo ID: 7912531 VIRIN: 230714-F-AD344-1068 Resolution: 5323x3549 Size: 9.07 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCA concept key to MG23 air ops at Yokota [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.