    Flight medic first to receive new Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal [Image 4 of 4]

    Flight medic first to receive new Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, present the Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal to Sgt. Brandi Sullivan during the Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony, July 8, 2023, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Sullivan is the first recipient of this new award instituted by Pillen through Executive Order 23-12 in June 2023. The Nebraska National Guard heroism medal may be awarded to any individual serving with or supporting the Nebraska Military Department who has distinguished himself/herself by heroism in saving the life, limb, or eyesight of a fellow citizen. Sullivan received the award for her exceptional heroism while responding to a major accident and rendering roadside aid to include cardiopulmonary resuscitation on May 18th, 2019. Sullivan provided critical first aid to multiple victims involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident during a thunderstorm along Interstate 80 near Gretna, Nebraska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 11:11
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Hometown: RANDOLPH, NE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight medic first to receive new Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Adjutant General
    Nebraska
    National Guard
    Nebraska Military Department
    Heroism Award

