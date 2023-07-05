Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy parachute team, the "Leap Frogs," jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July [Image 20 of 20]

    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    The Navy parachute team, the “Leap Frogs,’ perform a demonstration at the Coronado Island’s July 4th celebration. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team are made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Divers, and support personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 10:11
    Photo ID: 7912322
    VIRIN: 230704-N-GQ458-1164
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy parachute team, the "Leap Frogs," jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July
    Navy parachute team, the &quot;Leap Frogs,&quot; jump into Coronado Island for 4th of July

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Leap
    Navy
    Frogs
    4th of July
    July 4th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT