The Navy parachute team, the “Leap Frogs,’ perform a demonstration at the Coronado Island’s July 4th celebration. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team are made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Divers, and support personnel.

