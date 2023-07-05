USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts community service at the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center

PATTAYA, Thailand (June 27, 2023) Lt. Chunchun Waskin, from Skillman, N.J., interacts and plays with a child from the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center during a community relations project conducted by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

