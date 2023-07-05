Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts community service at the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center

    THAILAND

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PATTAYA, Thailand (June 27, 2023) Chief Retail Specialist Korey Barefield, left, from Philadelphia, and Lt. Charles Hall, from Nashville, Tenn., pose for a photo with a table of snacks that were donated to the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center on behalf of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a community relations project. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 09:29
    VIRIN: 230627-N-JO829-1033
    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts community service at the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMREL
    Thailand
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

