USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts community service at the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center

PATTAYA, Thailand (June 27, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) dance and celebrate with children from the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center during a community relations project. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

