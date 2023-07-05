PATTAYA, Thailand (June 27, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) dance and celebrate with children from the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center during a community relations project. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 09:29
|Photo ID:
|7912241
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-JO829-1102
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|960.19 KB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts community service at the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
