Navy Lt. Lizette Gonzalez served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point for three years, ending her tour in Summer 2023 as the as the Department Head of Patient Administration. Gonzalez, a Mustang, previously served as a Marine for 14 years, rising to the rank of Staff Sgt.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 09:31
|Photo ID:
|7912237
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-KJ310-1006
|Resolution:
|2300x3446
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Whatever Your Goals are, Don’t Just Talk About it. be Intentional and Go for It” Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Navy Mustang Officer [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Whatever Your Goals are, Don’t Just Talk About it. be Intentional and Go for It” Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Navy Mustang Officer
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT