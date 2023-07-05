Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Whatever Your Goals are, Don’t Just Talk About it. be Intentional and Go for It” Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Navy Mustang Officer [Image 4 of 5]

    “Whatever Your Goals are, Don’t Just Talk About it. be Intentional and Go for It” Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Navy Mustang Officer

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lt. Lizette Gonzalez served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point for three years, ending her tour in Summer 2023 as the as the Department Head of Patient Administration. Gonzalez, a Mustang, previously served as a Marine for 14 years, rising to the rank of Staff Sgt.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 09:31
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    This work, “Whatever Your Goals are, Don’t Just Talk About it. be Intentional and Go for It” Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Navy Mustang Officer [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy medicine
    navymedicine
    cherry point clinic

