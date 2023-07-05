Navy Lt. Lizette Gonzalez served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point for three years, ending her tour in Summer 2023 as the as the Department Head of Patient Administration. Gonzalez, a Mustang, previously served as a Marine for 14 years, rising to the rank of Staff Sgt.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 09:31
|Photo ID:
|7912236
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-KJ310-1005
|Resolution:
|2692x4032
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Whatever Your Goals are, Don’t Just Talk About it. be Intentional and Go for It” Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Navy Mustang Officer [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Whatever Your Goals are, Don’t Just Talk About it. be Intentional and Go for It” Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Navy Mustang Officer
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT