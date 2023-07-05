Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat-readiness during live-fire exercise in Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Pint, a howitzer section chief assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting 4th Infantry Division, inspects the inside of a M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during a live-fire qualification exercise at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, July 12. The exercise is designed to assess the crew's proficiency and readiness. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

