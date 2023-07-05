U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Pint, a howitzer section chief assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting 4th Infantry Division, inspects the inside of a M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during a live-fire qualification exercise at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, July 12. The exercise is designed to assess the crew's proficiency and readiness. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 07:24 Photo ID: 7911973 VIRIN: 230712-Z-AS463-1013 Resolution: 5974x4480 Size: 9.75 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat-readiness during live-fire exercise in Lithuania, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.