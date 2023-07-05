Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Holds an ATTT Swimmer Attack Drill [Image 8 of 8]

    NSA Souda Bay Holds an ATTT Swimmer Attack Drill

    GREECE

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay participate in a Swimmer Attack Drill as part of an Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on July 11, 2023. NSA Souda Bay’s Navy Security Force works 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year to safeguard personnel and prevent unauthorized access to equipment, installations, materiel and documents to protect against espionage, sabotage, damage and theft. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 06:39
    Location: GR
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

