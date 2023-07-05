NSA Souda Bay Holds an ATTT Swimmer Attack Drill

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay participate in a Swimmer Attack Drill as part of an Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on July 11, 2023. NSA Souda Bay’s Navy Security Force works 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year to safeguard personnel and prevent unauthorized access to equipment, installations, materiel and documents to protect against espionage, sabotage, damage and theft. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Location: GR