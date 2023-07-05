NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Independence Day

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 07, 2023) The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department hosted an Independence Day Celebration for NSA Souda Bay and its tenant commands, along with guests from local military and civil authorities, at the Agios Onoufrios Summer Officer’s Club of the Hellenic Air Force 115th Combat Wing on July 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nikolaos Fragos)

