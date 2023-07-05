Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASA 23 Participants practice Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief training [Image 10 of 10]

    MASA 23 Participants practice Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief training

    MACTAN, PHILIPPINES

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Medical Battalion

    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. servicemembers participate in an en route patient care course during Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 in Mactan, Philippines, July 13, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 05:04
    Photo ID: 7911631
    VIRIN: 230713-M-JC323-1699
    Resolution: 6348x4232
    Size: 18.29 MB
    Location: MACTAN, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA 23 Participants practice Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief
    MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief
    MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief
    MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief
    MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief
    MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief
    MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief
    MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief
    MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief
    MASA 23 Participants practice Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    Partners
    Always Ready
    MASA
    MASA 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT