MASA 23 Participants practice Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief training

Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. servicemembers participate in an en route patient care course during Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 in Mactan, Philippines, July 13, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

