Philippine Air Force Airman Reynold Nikko III Calumpang, a nurse at Brig. Gen. Benito Ebuen Air Base Hospital, applies a tourniquet during an en route patient care course as part of Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 in Mactan, Philippines, July 13, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 05:04 Photo ID: 7911615 VIRIN: 230713-M-JC323-1378 Resolution: 5016x3344 Size: 10.64 MB Location: MACTAN, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.