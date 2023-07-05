Philippine Air Force Airman Reynold Nikko III Calumpang, a nurse at Brig. Gen. Benito Ebuen Air Base Hospital, applies a tourniquet during an en route patient care course as part of Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 in Mactan, Philippines, July 13, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 05:04
|Photo ID:
|7911615
|VIRIN:
|230713-M-JC323-1378
|Resolution:
|5016x3344
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|MACTAN, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MASA 23 Participants train for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT