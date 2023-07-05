Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force mobility professionals pose for a group photo after the 521st Air Mobility Wing's Mobility Rodeo awards ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 12, 2023. The Mobility Rodeo coincided with the wing’s 15th anniversary and tested mobility Airmen on Ready-Airman Training, aerial port and functional aircraft maintenance tasks over the course of two days to enhance home-station and deployed readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:22
    Photo ID: 7911595
    VIRIN: 230712-F-YM277-1066
    Resolution: 5741x3770
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    AMC
    Mobility Rodeo
    521st AMOW
    Ready Airman Training
    War-Ready Airman

