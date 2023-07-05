521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo

U.S. Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force mobility professionals pose for a group photo after the 521st Air Mobility Wing's Mobility Rodeo awards ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 12, 2023. The Mobility Rodeo coincided with the wing’s 15th anniversary and tested mobility Airmen on Ready-Airman Training, aerial port and functional aircraft maintenance tasks over the course of two days to enhance home-station and deployed readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

