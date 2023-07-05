Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules [Image 8 of 8]

    MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force C-130J-30 assigned to the 37 Squadron rests on the flight line
    during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 02:56
    Photo ID: 7911563
    VIRIN: 230709-F-UQ958-2106
    Resolution: 5130x3413
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    1CTCS
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

