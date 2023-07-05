MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules

A Royal Australian Air Force C-130J-30 assigned to the 37 Squadron rests on the flight line

during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)

